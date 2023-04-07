Two deputies join sheriff's office

AUBURN — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has announced the hiring of new sheriff’s deputies, James Burkhart and Andrew Orwig.
Burkhart and Orwig were sworn in as deputies March 30 by DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright.
Burkhart received his Bachelors of Science in Public Affairs degree with a major in criminal justice from Indiana University Fort Wayne after graduating from Prairie Heights High School. Burkhart resides in DeKalb County with his wife, Courtney.
Orwig received his Associate of Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Ivy Tech after graduating from DeKalb High School. Orwig resides in DeKalb County with his wife, Kristen.
Burkhart and Orwig are both graduates of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and joined the sheriff’s office from the Waterloo Marshal’s Office. They will complete a field training program before beginning their service to the citizens of DeKalb County.
