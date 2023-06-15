GARRETT — “It’s time,” said Father Jim Shafer of his retirement as priest at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, with Monday, June 19 his last day.
Bishop Kevin Rhoades installed the Garrett native in front of family, friends and many former classmates during a Mass on July 16, 2016. Shafer previously served more than 40 years in parishes in Mishawaka and Fort Wayne, as a priest, chaplain and religion teacher.
Shafer’s life journey has come full circle, having been born Sacred Heart Hospital in Garrett, one block from the church. Father Leon Pisula baptized him at 2 1/2 weeks old at St. Joseph Church, where his parents, John and Dorothy, never missed Sunday Mass. He attended St. Joseph School from first through eighth grades under the tutelage of Sister Aurelia, later named Sister Coletta.
His grandmother prayed for one of her sons to become a priest or one of her daughters a nun. When her youngest daughter became engaged, she then began praying for someone from the next generation to enter the church.
Shafer was ordained at age 29, answering the prayers of his grandmother at age 85. She lived to be 97.
“Attending St. Joseph School and being able to come back after 50-plus years and be pastor of the very parish that I was born and raised in has been very significant for me,” Shafer said. “And the fact that I will be buried from St. Joseph’s Church when I die and I am going to buried in Calvary Cemetery with my parents and my family — it’s like ‘wow’ — how many people get that kind of opening and closing, as it were?”
Shafer had requested a transfer from the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish that included a school, 8,000 parishioners and 2,500 families with a median age of 34 years to the St. Joseph parish, numbering about 350 families and about 1,000 parishioners at the time. The Garrett parish includes the school for preschool through fifth grade, St. Joseph Clothes Closet and St. Joseph Soup Kitchen in addition to the church. Fittingly, Shafer was given the news of his assignment in Garrett on Ash Wednesday of 2016.
“I asked Bishop (Rhoades) if I could come to Garrett. I wanted a small parish before I retired, and specifically asked about Garrett, because St. Joseph parish (prayerfully) supported my vocation to the priesthood, all through the seminary,” Shafer said. “My faith was fed by this Catholic community and this town.”
Three significant memories come to mind in Shafer’s seven years at Garrett.
When COVID-19 began in 2020, the church and school completely closed for about three months.
“I think the hardest time I have been through here was during COVID,” he said. “To have to close church, for a couple months, and then all the COVID restrictions on gatherings and funerals. To tell a family you can only have 25 people at a funeral or a wedding.
“COVID was so destructive, not just lives, but it destroyed community. And for a church, that’s your whole thing is community,” including being closed during Easter and Holy Week.
“We had people pull their kids out and homeschool them, but now it’s growing again,” he said.
It was during this time the church started its video ministry, with Shafer giving tech director Bill Thomas credit for being instrumental in setting up the equipment to broadcast services during this time.
Shafer also recalls working through restrictions on how many could attend a church service, social distancing and sanitizing issues.
The funeral for Master Trooper James Bailey in March was also poignant, Shafer said.
A memorial ceremony was held in the high school gym and hundreds of police officers from Indiana and from across the nation honoring the fallen officer, in addition to family and community coming together to mourn the loss of Bailey.
“That was probably the most eventful thing in these seven years. And that was way beyond St. Joseph parish,” he said.
Shafer is proud of the upgrades made over the past few years of the parish properties, many of which were made possible through the generosity of parishioner Judy Morrill.
“She loves Garrett and she loves her parish,” Shafer said of Morrill.
Those projects include remodeling of the school, including new windows and installation of a heating and air conditioning system, expansion of the preschool at 301 W. Houston St., which now has a Level 4 rating for On My Way Pre-K, and new sidewalks around the church, parish office and preschool.
Enrollment in younger grades has increased over the past years, Shafer said. “I think we brought some life back to the parish, including in membership,” he said.
Retirement does not mean Shafer will be leaving his hometown behind. He plans to continue living in Garrett once he moves from the rectory.
He has specific plans to care for Calvary Cemetery that is owned by the parish but was cared for by township trustees for a few years. Shafer also looks forward to having time to study his family’s genealogy.
“I just consider it such a privilege. I am not worthy to be a priest. I never have been — none of us were, the apostles weren’t worthy either, by the way — but it is the amazing grace of God working with what we are, not with what He hopes we have, but what we have, he works with us and through us.
“I have always thought of myself as a copper wire as a priest, like a lightning rod, from God’s graces to our brothers and sisters in the church. That is the role of a priest; a connection between God and humanity. That is what priesthood has meant to me,” Shafer said.
“You never really retire as a priest. What you retire from is responsibility of the parish. You still retain all your priest faculties — Mass, confessions and all that stuff — I can do all,” he added. “But it is different, if someone calls and wants me to do his wedding at St. Joseph, if I knew them closely, I would do that, otherwise I would send them to the pastor.”
Pastor Dermot Gahan, who currently serves as chaplain at the University of Saint Francis, will begin duties at St. Joseph parish on Tuesday, and will be installed during the 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, June 25. A reception was held in Shafer’s honor on Sunday, June 11.
“I have absolutely no regrets for my vocation or anything,” Shafer said. “I love the church. I love my Catholic faith. I am proud of it. My parents raised me this way.
“It’s like my life opened here, and it’s going to close here.”
