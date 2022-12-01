Hamilton to hold executive session
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Board will meet in a closed, executive session at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
This will take place prior to the board’s public meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Monday.
The executive session and public meeting will take place at the Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
