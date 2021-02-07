WATERLOO — One driver suffered critical injuries, and the other driver was injured and transported to an area hospital, following a two-vehicle crash in a curve in the 2400 block of U.S. 6 near Waterloo around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported Cassidy McCoy, 24, of Indianapolis, suffered critical injuries and was flown by a Parkview Samaritan helicopter to an area hospital.
McCoy was the driver of a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Equinox that was struck by an eastbound 2020 Ford Explorer driven by a 17-year-old girl identified by initials as B. O. of Wolcottville. Police said they are not releasing the teen driver's name at this time.
According to a news release, B. O. failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed the center line and struck the McCoy vehicle.
B. O. complained of neck pain and lower back pain. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Both vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal's Department, Indiana State Police, Waterloo and Corunna fire departments, Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Parkview Samaritan.
