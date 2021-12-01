AUBURN — The downtown Christmas decorating contest is back.
After an absence of several years, the event returns Friday evening with a new format and a new name — the First Friday Holiday Window/Cheer Contest.
Previously, a committee of judges chose the downtown business with the best decorations and Christmas spirit.
This year, the shopping public will pick the winner by voting on mobile phones and devices using a QR code that will be posted at participating stores.
“As people are downtown, they can just scan that code and vote for their favorites. You could be voting for their window. You could be voting for their holiday cheer. You vote for whatever you want,” said downtown business owner Jama Smith.
“We are all for businesses bribing people with cookies, whatever they want,” Smith said. “Do whatever you want to get people to vote for you.”
Every vote will enter the shopper in a random drawing for a $100 cash prize.
The winning business will receive a tall, whimsical traveling trophy created by Mike Littlejohn of Carbaugh Jewelers, plus $100 of advertising credit donated by The Star and KPC Media Group.
Winners will be selected Friday at 8 p.m., with a trophy presentation to follow.
Littlejohn and Smith traded the trophy back and forth in their personal, sibling-rivalry holiday decorating contest over the last decade. Now, they are happy to share it with the best of the entire business district.
“We all had a lot of fun,” Smith said about the contest’s past history. “It’s just something fun to do with the downtown businesses and the people who participate in First Fridays.”
