AUBURN — A Cord automobile that hasn’t been seen in half a century made its return to Auburn’s streets Friday.
John and Lorrie Pontius displayed their 1937 Cord at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival’s downtown cruise-in, alongside their 1932 Auburn Brougham.
John Pontius said they bought the Cord in late June from the Allison family of Auburn. He said Phil Allison asked if Pontius wanted to buy it.
Initially hesitant, Pontius called back a few hours later and told Allison, “I really wish you hadn’t mentioned the Cord. … When can I look at it?” Soon, the Pontiuses became the new owners of the car built in the final year of Auburn Automobile Co.
Pontius said Phil Allison’s father, Don, purchased the Cord in 1970, when he was the mayor of Auburn. It passed down to Phil’s brother, Don, and then to Don’s son, Scott.
“The car never left Auburn, but the owner was in Texas,” Pontius said.
“It hadn’t run in 40-plus years. It had been sitting in a barn. So we got it out, cleaned it up, got it running, got some brakes on it, and then we got the transmission working, and here it is.”
For the immediate future, he said, “My plans are to make it road-worthy and safe and enjoy it.”
The 1932 Auburn carries an even closer connection to Pontius, who is a nationally known Hudson car collector and president of National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn.
Pontius said his late father, Lee, bought the Auburn in 1977. John, nearly 7 years old at the time, traveled along to pick up the car in Buffalo, New York.
“I learned to drive a stick in it — used to tool around the shop in it,” he said. The Pontiuses have owned the Classic City Automotive auto parts store in Auburn since Lee Pontius opened it in 1973.
Pontius said his father sold the Auburn in 1989 to Auburn businessman Dave Greenfield, who restored it and painted it red.
Fast forward to 2017, when Greenfield was selling his House of Spirits liquor store in downtown Auburn. Pontius asked if he also wanted to sell the Auburn. The following week, Greenfield agreed to the deal, making the Auburn a Pontius family car again, 40 years later.
