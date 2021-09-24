BUTLER — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Butler Police Department and Hamilton Police Department responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1000 block of C.R. 61.
A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Adam Selman, 31, went off the road and struck a tree when Selman reported his steering wheel locked up.
Selman suffered lacerations to his face and was treated at the scene by paramedics from Parkview DeKalb EMS.
The vehicle which was a total loss was towed by Country Side Towing.
