AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has created a small business relief fund that will make grants to small businesses in DeKalb County that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we come together as a community, all in, we can not only overcome the effects of COVID-19, but we can emerge stronger and more united than ever before,” Chamber executive Shannon Carpenter said. “Small businesses are the cornerstone of our economy. They are our way of life. Early morning coffee at Jeremiah’s, lunch at the Deli, drinks after work at the brewery, picking out a special gift at Carbaugh’s. When we support our local businesses we are helping our brother, our cousin, our friend make a living.”
There are three ways to support the Small Business Relief Fund. The Chamber has partnered with Big Red Sports to launch an #allindekalb gear shop; yard signs, supplied by Classic City Signs, are also available for purchase; or you can make a direct donation. For more information visit dekalbchamberpartnership.com/menu/relief-fund.
Dollars raised will be granted out to small businesses in DeKalb County that have experienced financial hardships due to COVID-19. More details on the grant amounts and applications will be published later this month.
The DeKalb Chamber Partnership said it is the dedicated champion for its more than 230 members and their employees. The Chamber’s volunteer leadership and staff work to be a catalyst and convener, driving business and community growth in DeKalb County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.