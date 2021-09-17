AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library executive director Janelle H. Graber will retire next year, after 30 years of service, she said Thursday. Her last day as director will be Sept. 30, 2022.
The library’s board of trustees will launch a search for a new executive director to lead the library, said Carolyn Foley, president of the board.
“The board of trustees is grateful for Graber’s long, exemplary service, and we seek an innovative leader to build on her accomplishments,” Foley said.
Graber has served longer than any of the library’s eight directors over its 110 years of operation.
In her retirement letter to the board, Graber wrote that the Auburn community takes pride and ownership of its library by providing stalwart support no matter the circumstances.
“An executive director’s leadership is only as effective as the library board allows, and I have been honored to serve engaged, progressive and proactive boards since I began,” Graber said. “I have worked with talented and dedicated staff who have embraced the mission of the library. Being executive director of the Eckhart Public Library is an extraordinary privilege and responsibility. ... It’s truly humbling.”
Eckhart Public Library, built in 1910, has maintained its listing on the National Register of Historic Places through two major construction projects, both of which occurred during Graber’s tenure. The library recently raised $11 million in a capital campaign following a 2017 arson fire.
Graber became director in September 1992 with the intention of seeing through an expansion and renovation of the library to become more accessible and increase its size from 3,500 square feet to 15,000. The project was successfully completed in May of 1996. The adjoining park and historic fountain were restored in 1997, with no debt incurred.
From 2002-2009, the library campus expanded to include the Willennar Genealogy Center, an administrative annex, the Teen Library, a remodeled children’s area and a parking lot. An award-winning centennial celebration was held in 2010. In 2016, the library again renovated its historic cast iron fountain.
Overnight on July 2, 2017, a lit firework was placed into the library’s book drop, and the ensuing explosion caused a devastating fire inside the library. The library resumed operations only days later in a temporary location.
“The time and effort we had put into strategic planning placed us in the best possible position to look forward and recover with resiliency, while continuing to serve the public,” Graber wrote in her retirement letter. “I was inspired by the resiliency and fortitude of our board, staff, and volunteers in the aftermath of the fire.”
The current COVID-19 pandemic brought another huge challenge on the heels of the long fire recovery and renovation process. In mid-March 2020, the pandemic forced the historic main library building to close to the public just hours after its long-awaited reopening from the fire renovation.
“We are well equipped to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to offer responsive library services to our community, including virtual access to our robust digital resources and services,” Graber wrote. “We added curbside pickup, and are expanding doorstep deliveries. We became fine-free as a result of the pandemic.”
“We are really excited for Janelle to be able to retire following two such challenging periods of time” of navigating the fire and pandemic, said Angela Mapes Turner, secretary of the Eckhart Library Foundation. She said Graber has the library set up well for its future.
“Our facilities are in good condition, and there’s a continuous improvement plan in place for all the facilities. Our staff is well-trained and professional in serving the community. We’re just poised to be able to serve the community in even greater ways than we have in the past,” with the library’s staff, board, volunteers, Friends of the Eckhart Public Library organization and foundation, Graber said.
“Janelle’s legacy at the Eckhart Public Library is going to be the absolute commitment to providing a visionary form of leadership. We’ve had such an expansion of library services in the almost 30 years” with Graber as director, Foley said.
“She’s led the way for the state in a lot of the things she has done,” Foley added, mentioning internet services for patrons, the library’s separate genealogy center and reciprocal borrowing agreements with neighboring libraries.
Foley said Graber has shown a strong commitment to obtaining private donations for library improvements instead of raising taxes. The Eckhart Library Foundation was established in 2018 to continue the library’s tradition of not bonding or borrowing money.
The library’s multi-building campus is “really unique for libraries of this size, Turner said.
“She’s always looking farther ahead than other people,” Turner said about Graber.
“I feel like I’ve been a good and faithful servant, and part of my job is to prepare for the future, and that means welcoming a new executive director and having all these many parts of the library in shape,” Graber said.
A new executive director should be equipped to take the library to the next level of service, Graber said, “and I’m looking forward to being their No. 1 fan and supporter.”
Foley said she hopes a new director can be brought on board in time to work alongside Graber in a long transition period.
In the year until her full retirement, Graber said, she hopes to wrap up current grants and long-term projects, such as the digitization and preservation of the John Martin Smith collection of DeKalb County history and completing the library’s capital campaign by focusing on fund development and the endowment.
“I’d always intended to give a very long notice” of her intent to retire, Graber said about the timing of Thursday’s announcement. “It fit perfectly for my family and me, and the library.”
“The board of trustees is very grateful to Janelle for giving us this long notice,” Foley said. “While she’s a small woman, she’s got some pretty big shoes to fill.”
