INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment rates for May increased by nearly a percentage point in most of the six counties of northeast Indiana covered by KPC Media.
Compared to the benchmark of May 2022, unemployment saw modest increases, when considering even the new data falls well below what is considered full employment.
Only one county in the six-county region — LaGrange County — which typically has one of the lower unemployment rates in the state, increased by more than a percentage point. LaGrange increased from 1.8% in May 2022 to 3.2% this May.
Otherwise, the increases were in the 0.6%- to 0.8%-range across the region.
Most of the increases can be attributed to an increase in the amount of people looking for work; the labor force and employed data generally remained similar to the previous month.
Comparing the bump in unemployed workers in May to the initial weekly unemployment claims for the month in northeast Indiana, last month’s increase does not appear to reflect a large influx of newly unemployed workers, said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Community Research Institute at Purdue University Fort Wayne.
Accordingly, it could be a sign of confidence in the labor market, Blakeman said.
“Typically, a bump in those not working but actively looking for work would be a sign of a faltering job market, but that may not be the case here,” she said. “While some of the increase has to be due to layoffs, the overall job market remains strong, meaning workers who find themselves without a job have a good likelihood of securing employment again in the near future.”
The high for May for the area was Noble County at 3.7%, which was an increase from 2.5% a year ago and 2.7% in April.
The low once again was Steuben County, joined by Whitley County, which, at 2.9%, was tied for the third lowest rate in the state in May. The lowest were Gibson and Boone counties at 2.7%
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County had a May unemployment rate of 3.3%, and DeKalb County was 3.2%.
“Monthly variations in the county-level unemployment rates are starting to become the norm of late,” said Rick Farrant, communications director for Northeast Indiana Works. “Some of that is due to the natural seasonal variations of the labor market, for example new college graduates starting to look for work in May, but it also shows a bit of volatility. With unemployment rates solidly below 5% in northeast Indiana, it means labor shortages aren’t going away anytime soon — save a catastrophic event — but it also creates opportunities for employers to hire people who want to work but aren’t currently employed, which can accelerate the onboarding process.
“The need for workers is immediate, but we’re also seeing an emerging trend in northeast Indiana that includes a spate of long-term awareness initiatives introducing young people to possible careers, providing the educational steps needed to secure those careers, and encouraging young people to stay here and utilize the skills they’ve learned,” he said. “These are essential strategies to ensure we don’t find ourselves in the same worker shortage situation five, 10, 15 years from now.”
