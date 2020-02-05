AUBURN — The DeKalb County Council Monday heard how energy upgrades to county facilities could bring projected savings of nearly $3 million over a 20-year period.
Rick Anderson of Johnson-Melloh Solutions presented an overview of an energy conservation project during Monday’s council meeting.
Project benefits would include a reduction in operating expenses, a reduction in the risk of utility rate increases, improvement in building environments and replacement of aging equipment, Anderson’s presentation said.
Anderson suggested mechanical upgrades to the DeKalb County Courthouse boiler, County Office Building HVAC systems, and the boiler at Sunny Meadows home, as well as a LED lighting retrofit in all county buildings, upgrades to building controls and installation of solar arrays.
Council President Rick Ring said similar energy conservation projects at other facilities, including schools and the YMCA of DeKalb County, have proven they pay for themselves.
“It’s a good direction to go,” Ring said.
After receiving the council’s approval Monday, the DeKalb County Commissioners will move forward with exploring an energy conservation project.
