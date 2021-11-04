AUBURN — As winter approaches area organizations will be once again collecting hats, coats and gloves to give to those in need in our community.
The 2021 Auburn Coat & Glove Drive will begin Nob. 20 and continue through Dec. 4.
Donations of gently used coats and new gloves and hates will be collected and donated to families in the area. Cash donations will also be accepted to help with the purchase of new coats in sizes needed.
This year, coats must be cleaned, dried and in a bag. Bags can also be acquired at Catholic Charities (RSVP on 5th Street).
Donations can be made at The Atrium Marketplace, Catholic Charities (RSVP), United Way of DeKalb County, PNC Bank, Littlejohn Auctions, 9th Street Brew and Beacon Credit Union.
This year the group will be part of the annual Holiday Parade on Tuesday Nov. 23. Residents can hand coats to volunteers along the parade route.
The coat and glove drive is sponsored by Auburn Main Street, Downtown Auburn Business Association and Catholic Charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.