DeKalb, Steuben drainage boards
to hold joint meeting Monday
ANGOLA — The DeKalb and Steuben county drainage boards will hold a joint meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 3.
The meeting will take place at he Steuben County Community Center, Commissioners Room, Suite 2H, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
