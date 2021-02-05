AUBURN — For more than two months, the United Way of DeKalb County and other local nonprofit groups have been discussing a way to recognize local medical professionals for the dedication they have shown in protecting the community during this pandemic.
The United Way COVID-19 Task Force awarded a $15,000 COVID-19 Phase II Grant to the Parkview DeKalb Foundation for co-worker support programs.
Throughout the pandemic, the Parkview DeKalb Hospital team has gone above and beyond to care for the community, at times creating a physical and mental strain, the United Way said. A portion of the moneys was used to create what became known as “Jolly Trolley” carts, which are stocked with gifts and snacks and wheeled around the hospital to share with co-workers.
“Having the community come together to support our hospital staff with food, encouragement and other needs will help support these frontline workers as they continue to protect and take care of our community,” said Tyler Cleverly, executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County.
“I cannot imagine going through a pandemic without the expertise and guidance of our local health care leaders. The partnerships that have formed and the impact that is being made to take care of those in our county continue to be our priority. We will continue to do everything we can to support those who are serving on the frontlines,” Cleverly added.
“We appreciate the United Way of DeKalb County and the COVID-19 Task Force for recognizing the work our team is doing,” said Parkview DeKalb Hospital President Tasha Eicher. “We have been able to use these carts as a simple way to say thank you.
“The funds not only support this initiative, but they’re also used to assist co-workers who may have needs as we move through this health emergency. We have a few more plans in the works to support our co-workers and say thank you, but we are waiting for the weather to break so we can be outdoors. We are grateful for the support and are truly blessed with wonderful community partners,” Eicher said.
The United Way COVID-19 Phase II grants are reviewed by a countywide task force made up of community leaders. Organizations requesting COVID-19 funds must complete an application found on the United Way website at unitedwaydekalb.org/covid-19.
For any additional questions or to donate to the COVID-19 or general funds, people may contact the United Way office at 927-0995 or send email to info@unitedwaydekalb.org.
