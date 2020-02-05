INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, has released the result of his annual legislative survey of residents in Senate District 14.
The survey showed heavy support for a tax on vaping products and an increase in the tax on cigarettes.
Using camera to enforce speed limits in highway work zones was supported by a slight majority. Respondents opposed allowing retail stores to sell cold beer for carry-out.
Responses favored drug-testing for recipients of unemployment benefits and parental consent for mental-health counseling of students by more than 3-to-1 ratios.
Kruse received approximately 1,600 responses to each of the six questions he asked:
1. Should Indiana place a tax on vaping products similar to the tax that is currently placed on cigarettes? Yes: 88% 1,407 responses); No: 12% (197)
2. Should Indiana increase its tax on cigarettes by $2 per pack to deter smoking and help fund health care programs?Yes: 72% (1,140); No: 28% (449)
3. In order to increase highway work-zone safety, should cameras be used to issue tickets to drivers who speed in work zones? Yes: 52% (824); No: 48% (757)
4. Do you support or oppose allowing licensed retail stores, including gas stations, to sell cold beer for carryout? (This is currently limited to liquor stores.) Support: 43% (682); Oppose: 57% (922)
5. Do you support or oppose drug-testing recipients of unemployment insurance? Support: 79% (1,252); Oppose: 21% (339)
6. Do you support or oppose requiring schools to get parental consent before they provide mental-health counseling to students? Support: 76% (1,220); Oppose: 24% (384)
“I listen carefully to each of you and will continue to keep the best interest of our community in mind when making decisions at the Statehouse,” Kruse said in a news release.
He encouraged residents of Senate District 14 to contact him questions or comments by phone at (800) 382-9467 or by email at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
Senate District 14 contains roughly the eastern two-thirds of DeKalb County and the eastern half of Allen County.
