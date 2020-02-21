AUBURN — Marvella Dilley of Auburn will celebrate her 101st birthday on Sunday.
She was born in Spencerville and graduated from Spencerville High School in 1936.
She married John F. Dilley, who now is deceased, in 1937. After retiring, the couple moved to Tucson, Arizona, where they lived for several years before returning to Indiana, dividing their time between DeKalb County and Florida. She remained active, enjoying reading, sewing and puzzles.
She has five children, Jerry Dilley, Eugene Dilley, Betty Heisler, Donald Dilley and Douglas Dilley. She also has 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She was honored with a birthday cake and gathering Thursday at Auburn Village, where she has resided for two years.
