GARRETT — Twenty contestants participated in three pageants during the 15th annual Garrett Heritage Days in Eastside Park Thursday to select Miss Garrett Teen, Miss Garrett Junior Teen and Miss Garrett Junior.
This year’s theme was “Fairies and Butterflies,” with the stage decorated in bright, floral colors.
On-stage competition included personality wear for 20 percent of the score, on-stage question for 15 percent and party wear for 20 percent. Interviews were held earlier in the day at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center for the remaining 45 percent. Talent was judged for a separate award and did not count in the contestant’s overall score.
Over recent weeks, contestants collected 4,752 items for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana and created 66 sunshine cards for residents at Miller’s Merry Manor as community service projects.
Reigning queens Miss Garrett Teen Jayden McNutt, Miss Garrett Junior Teen Adalyn Custer and Miss Garrett Junior Emma Feller presented awards to their successors.
Miss Garrett Teen for ages 13-15
Allie Leman, 13, won the title of Miss Garrett Teen. She is the daughter of Shannon Leman and Jon Leman. She also won the Community Service Award for her age group and People’s Choice Award voted on by the audience.
First runner-up was Danielle Kilgore, 13, daughter of Douglas and Monique Kilgore. Kylie Pfeiffer, 13, was second runner-up and talent award winner for this age group. She is the daughter of Gracy Daniels and Scott Pfeiffer. Kylie performed an acro-dance to “Velociraptor!”
Also competing in this group were Victoria Hug, 12, daughter of Dave and Terri Hug; Melinda Burns, 12, daughter of John and Diann Brewer and Chad Burns; Grace Weller, 15, daughter of Jamie and Sheena Weller; Trinity Burns, 13, daughter of Diann and John Brewer and Chad Burns and Raegan Isley, 12, daughter of Chasity Isley.
Miss Garrett Junior Teen for ages 9-12
Aleyah Farrell, 10, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior Teen. She is the daughter of Kaylee and Seth Omspacher and Nick Farrell. She also won the talent award for her vocal performance of “Who You Say I Am.” She was sponsored by Castle One Realty, Kristie Conrad.
First runner-up was Savanna McNay, 10, daughter of Robert and Amber McNay. Faithlynn Bruning, 10, was second runner-up. She also won the People’s Choice and Community Service awards. She is the daughter of Laneigh Bruning.
Miss Garrett Junior for ages 6-8
Adri LeQuia, 8, won the title of Miss Garrett Junior. She is the daughter of Shane and Ana LeQuia. She also won the People’s Choice Award.
First runner-up was Stella Karr, 8, daughter of Dustin and Nikki Karr. Austyn Johnson, 8, was second runner-up. She is the daughter of Chad and Ashley Johnson. Gabrielle Kline, 8, was third runner-up. She is the daughter of Jessica Kline. Nevaeh Craig, 6, was fourth runner-up. She is the daughter of Quentin and Heather Craig.
Jaelyn Farrell, 7, was the talent winner for her dance routine to “I Like to Fuss.” She is the daughter of Kaylee and Seth Omspacher and Nick Farrell.
Also competing in this group were Esther Smith, 8, daughter of Sam and Heidi Smith; Elyse Hunt, 8, daughter of Aaron and Natasha Hunt and Moanea Hiles, 6, daughter of Courtney Hiles.
Carmen Ruble was pageant director, assisted by Olivia Ruble and Sophia Ruble.
The pageant is sponsored by Garrett State Bank, Garrett Heritage Days Committee, the JAM Center, which hosted the interviews earlier in the day, and Miller’s Merry Manor, which sponsors the Princess Tea Party.
