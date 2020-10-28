AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The total includes 11 patients who are recovering at home, ranging in age from 20 to 63.
The Health Department has no further information on nine other new patients, who are between ages 44 and 79. Three of those are age 72 or older.
Tuesday’s new patients raise the county’s total to 833 since March and 314 in October, a rate of more than 11 cases per day this month. The previous high was 5.6 cases per day in September.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August and 168 in September.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 77 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one in today’s report, with 18 who have been admitted to intensive-care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
