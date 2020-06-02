AUBURN — RM Auctions has canceled its annual July 5 fireworks show at Auburn Auction Park for this year due to concerns about the coronavirus.
The car auction company recently announced the decision on a Facebook site for the fireworks event:
“We have made the difficult decision to postpone the Auburn fireworks this year till 2021. While it breaks our hearts that we have come to this conclusion, we know we have made the right choice based on current circumstances.
“We encourage all of our community to continue to follow social distancing and safety recommendations. We can’t wait to get everyone back together for a great fireworks in 2021!”
