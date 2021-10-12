AUBURN — One of two zoning changes approved during Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting could potentially bring new industry to the county.
The commissioners voted 2-1 to rezone a piece of property and its existing structures at C.R. 72 and C.R. 27 to low density industry (I-2) from agriculture. Commission president William Hartman cast the only “no” vote.
The rezoning of the property came to the commissioners with a “favorable” recommendation from the DeKalb County Plan Commission.
The zoning change came to the commission from Outerspace LLC, who wishes to potentially lease the property to an incoming industry.
Chris Gaumer, director/zoning administrator DeKalb County, said although no lease has been signed, Coachman Industries has shown interest in the property for recreational vehicle production.
The property was originally zoned light industrial when Countyline Cheese occupied the building. Since then, it has been used for other light industrial businesses, including as a warehouse.
Gaumer said the property was mistakenly zoned for agriculture in 2009 when zoning districts were updated in the county.
“This is basically just a cleanup,” he said. “The structures that are on the land makes me think it should be zoned light industrial.”
Gaumer said if Coachman moves forward with leasing the property, they aren’t interested in doing any expansion. He said they are potentially looking at leasing the property until they can find a larger piece of property in the county to build on.
During the Sept. 29 plan commission meeting, a neighbor to the property spoke against the change in zoning.
She said light industrial isn’t fitting for the area, because of the amount of additional traffic it would bring to the area.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said when the changes were made in 2009, they were done with a broad brush.
“I would have a hard time denying them their use of the property for something that has always been used as industrial,” he said. “I don’t see any change. They are producing campers instead of cheese or warehousing.”
Anton King, executive director of DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership, said no other details on the project were available because no official lease has been signed.
The second zoning change rezoned 13 acres of land on the west side of C.R. 73 in the northern part of the county to agriculture business to agriculture-2. The property, owned by the Franz family, was once part of Franz Nursery before being sold. With the zoning change, 3 acres to the front of the property will be used for a family home, with the remaining 10 acres remaining wooded.
This zoning change also received negative comments during the Sept. 29 plan commission meeting.
The letter, which was read during the plan commission meeting, said a neighboring homeowner was against it because they didn’t want to see any more residential development in the area. The letter said the homeowners moved to the country to have open space between homes. It is beginning to feel like the city in the area, the letter said.
The plan commission passed the zoning change on with a “favorable” rating and the commissioners approved it unanimously.
County to level natural gas prices
The commissioners are looking to regulate the cost of its natural gas after hearing a presentation from Gary Turner of CCC Energy. CCC Energy is a natural gas brokerage firm who works to ensure the best prices for its clients.
With unanimous approval from the commissioners, the county will now begin purchasing excess natural gas during the summer and storing it with natural gas companies for distribution when it is needed in the colder months of the year.
Turner explained that by purchasing natural gas in the summer and storing it when it is cheaper allows municipalities and other businesses to regulate their bills. The gas will be stored by NIPSCO and the county will be working with Stand Energy out of Cincinnati, Ohio.
Sanderson suggested the option for the county because of the savings it can bring to the county.
“I think this is a good way to go,” said Hartman.
Sanderson said, “I feel our previous supplier (Loyal Energy Trading) was an operation guy and not a trader. These guys are traders. I feel we are going to be in a better position this way.”
New bridge
DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker received four bids for reconstruction of Bridge 46 on C.R. 15 just north of the Walmart Distribution Center over Diehl Ditch.
The four bids for replacement were $391,876.50 from R.L. McCoy out of Columbia City, $411,887.08 from Primco out of Fort Wayne, $414,621.95 from Pioneer Associates out of Albion and $583,873.70 from RG Zachrich Construction out of Defiance, Ohio.
The commissioners voted to allow Parker to take the bids under advisement and a contract will be signed at the Oct. 18 commissioners meeting.
