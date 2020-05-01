AUBURN — DeKalb County Treasurer Sandi Wilcox is reminding DeKalb County property owners their spring property taxes are due Monday, May 11. Tax bill statements were mailed April 3 and include both spring and fall payment coupons.
Tax payments can be mailed, paid online, paid at any of nine bank locations or placed in the outside drop box on the north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse. The treasurer’s office remains closed due to the COVID-19 virus, and in-person payments are not available at this time.
Online electronic or credit card payments can be made at co.dekalb.in.us/treasurer. Banks that are partnering with the treasurer’s office include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank and Garrett State Bank. You do not need an account at one of these banks to make your property tax payment.
Parcels that are unpaid after May 11 are considered delinquent, although no late pay penalties will be assessed until after July 10, 2020, per Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order on March 19, 2020.
If you have questions or did not receive a tax bill, contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
