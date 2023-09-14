Flu vaccine clinic, food drive set for Oct. 5
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department, supported by DeKalb County Homeland Security, is hosting a free, drive through flu vaccine clinic and food drive.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
The flu vaccine will be available for 18 years of age and older. A quadrivalent vaccine will be administered.
Participants will drive through a series of stations, receive their vaccination in the arm and drive away. Freewill donations of canned goods, non-perishable food items and cash will be collected for St. Martin’s Soup Kitchen in Garrett.
