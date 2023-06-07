AUBURN — With two new housing projects looming, Auburn’s boundaries will expand.
By 6-0 votes Tuesday, the Auburn Common Council voted to annex two sections into the municipal limits on the first readings of both ordinances.
Dave Bundy, Jim Finchum, Denny Ketzenberger, Matthew Kruse, Emily Prosser and Kevin Webb all voted in favor of the annexations. Council president Natalie DeWitt was not present.
The Fall Creek Development Corp. and the Young Men’s Christian Association of DeKalb County properties encompass 51.123 acres of land along the north side of C.R. 36-A west of Indiana Avenue.
The Fieldstone development will be located in this area, and will feature 26 duplex units and 15 town houses.
The Walter G. Fuller LLC and Myles M. and Jaclyn S. Hefty properties encompass 77.966 acres of land south of S.R. 8 and east of C.R. 19. In it, Watson Estates, with the extension of Lenora Lane to C.R. 19, will include 131 residential lots.
The council also adopted fiscal plans to support the annexation of both sections. The fiscal plans include details about each annexation area, the provision of capital improvements and non-capital services, and financing of those improvements and services.
“I’m for the annexation of course, but I’m surprised that there’s like three islands of property that are going to be in the county surrounded by the city,” council member Kevin Webb stated prior to the vote for the Fall Creek/YMCA annexation.
“Is there some next phase of annexing those in or anything to be discussed on that?” Webb asked.
City Planner Jim Cadoret said both the Fall Creek/YMCA and Fuller/Hefty groups volunteered to be annexed into Auburn.
“Those two property owners wanted to be part of the city,” Cadoret explained. “The property owners that are part of the islands are not wanting to be part of the annexation effort this evening.
“If they make the request for connection to utilities — specifically the sewer — in the future, that would prompt annexation at that time.
“Any voluntary annexation, we didn’t want to do an involuntary and force those individuals to be part of the city at this time,” Cadoret continued. “They didn’t want to at this point in time.”
“They’re going to benefit from all of the city services. They’re going to pay lower taxes being in the county,” Webb said. “I guess I have a problem with that also.”
“We certainly could, as a city, look to involuntary annex some of those island areas, but at this point, we kind of want to keep that separate from these two properties wanting to be part of the city at this time,” Cadoret replied.
“It’s just a much more difficult process to do involuntary annexation,” he added. “The city then has to actually provide all of the services. It’s just a different level of service that we have to give, utilities basically.”
“Have any of these individuals talked one-on-one with your department what the future might bring?” Webb asked.
“More, they had questions about the annexation, the development,” Cadoret said.
“You end up with these,” Mayor Mike Ley added. “It just seems like every year, they try and pass stricter and stricter laws that I’m not sure how the city’s going to grow beyond a total, super voluntary annexation as things keep getting tighter.
“It almost ends up in court in order to make that happen,” the mayor continued. “We better just get what we can get.”
“It doesn’t add up in my mind that we can create these islands that are totally surrounded by the city,” Webb said.
Both annexations must be approved on second votes before they take effect.
In another action, the council voted 6-0 to amending the city’s zoning map and reclassifying 10.12 acres north of 15th Street, between Touring and Grandstaff drives from general commercial district to planned development district for the 715 Development.
The 715 Development will have a mixture of commercial, residential and retail.
