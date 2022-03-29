AUBURN — Sign bandits are hitting the county hard, as the DeKalb County Highway Department has seen a rash of signs come up missing in the past month.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the problem isn’t a new one, but local thieves have ramped up the intensity of incidents over the past couple of months.
Parker told the DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday that during the last heavy rain event a couple of weeks ago, his department had to replace 18 signs that were stolen. Two more signs were stolen over the weekend, causing crews to have to replace them Monday morning.
He said the thieves have been focusing their efforts on high water signs, mainly on three roadways in the northwest portion of the county off of U.S. 6. Those roadways include C.R. 23 north of U.S. 6, C.R. 19 south of C.R. 68 and C.R. 14 west of C.R. 19.
The vandalism not only costs the county highway department time and money it also poses a danger to area motorists.
“Besides the cost to the county, they are potentially putting someone’s life in danger,” Parker said.
Each of the aluminum signs cost the county around $70, plus the cost of the wood stands they are placed on and the time it takes a county highway department employee to replace it. Parker estimated he has at least $80 in each sign, which is probably a low estimate.
In the 20 high water signs stolen in the past month, the county has spent at least $1,600 to replace them.
Parker said they have had instances where other signs have come up missing throughout the county, including street signs and stop signs. The county has started to use anti-theft nuts and bolts.
That hasn’t stopped thieves; they are just cutting off the bolts, Parker said.
“I think we need to clamp down on this and do something about it. We can’t sustain this,” Commissioner William Hartman said.
The commissioners decided they would look for a solution and vowed to press charges against anyone caught stealing a traffic sign.
Bridge updates
During the meeting, Parker also updated the commissioners on two bridge projects within the county.
Work on the C.R. 15 bridge north of the Walmart Distribution Center in Garrett has been completed and the road should be reopened to traffic this week. Parker said he will have the final meeting with the contractor later this week.
Parker said Bridge 9, which sits west of Interstate 69 on C.R. 60, is in a state of deterioration and needs to be replaced as soon as possible.
USI Consultants Inc., a bridge inspection company, inspected the bridge in October and reported that there was “vast deterioration of the pilings under the bridge.”
Parker said it is shocking how fast the piling underneath the structure began to deteriorate in the past two years. He is hoping the bridge can still be replaced this year, but with no bids in place for the replacement of the bridge, it could be hard to get the work completed.
The highway department is currently waiting on permits from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and Indiana Department of Natural Resources to move forward. Along with waiting on permits, construction will also be limited because of the bat roosting season from April 1 through Oct. 30. No tree trimming can take place during that time frame to protect the bat population within the state.
Parker said the project will require significant tree trimming to get the crane in to replace the bridge.
Along with the permit and bat population setbacks, the highway department is also dealing with an increased cost on the project due to inflation and supply chain issues.
The current estimated cost of the project is $1.5 million, which is $200,000 higher than the initial estimate for the project. Parker had originally budgeted $1 million for the project and was going to make up the original difference with road funds.
The current weight limit on the structure is 12 tons, but Parker is urging motorists with heavy loads to find a different route to help protect the bridge until it can be replaced.
He said if the deterioration continues, the county might have to look at lowering the weight limit or closing the bridge completely until the work can be completed.
