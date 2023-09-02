Local police officers make two arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Local police officers make two arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Matthew Short, 38, of the 100 block of East Baltimore Street, Garrett, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. Aug. 31 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Chervenka, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Sept. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.