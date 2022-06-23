Driver suffers minor injuries in crash

This 1999 Ford Ranger, driven by Kara Engle of Spencerville, was ruled a total loss after it rolled several times Thursday morning. Engle was traveling west on C.R. 68 when her vehicle veered off the roadway and rolled.

 DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

SPENCERVILLE — A Spencerville woman suffered minor injuries Thursday morning after her 1999 Ford Ranger rolled.

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4300 block of C.R. 68 around 7 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident.

Kara Engle, 21, of Spencerville, was driving west on C.R. 68 when her vehicle suddenly veered off the south side of the road. The vehicle rolled several times.

Engle told deputies on the scene she didn't recall what had happened and was complaining of shoulder pain.

The vehicle was a total loss.

Other responding agencies included Parkview EMS, Southeast Fire (Spencerville and Concord Township), Jackson Township Fire Department and Brent's Towing.

