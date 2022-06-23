SPENCERVILLE — A Spencerville woman suffered minor injuries Thursday morning after her 1999 Ford Ranger rolled.
Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4300 block of C.R. 68 around 7 a.m. for a report of a single-vehicle accident.
Kara Engle, 21, of Spencerville, was driving west on C.R. 68 when her vehicle suddenly veered off the south side of the road. The vehicle rolled several times.
Engle told deputies on the scene she didn't recall what had happened and was complaining of shoulder pain.
The vehicle was a total loss.
Other responding agencies included Parkview EMS, Southeast Fire (Spencerville and Concord Township), Jackson Township Fire Department and Brent's Towing.
