AUBURN — Going into the Thanksgiving holiday when families will be gathered around the dinner table, new cases of COVID-19 are rolling right along.
The county reported 38 on Tuesday and 145 over the weekend, bringing this week’s total to 183. Of those cases reported, 30 were school-aged children.
Tuesday’s breakdown of cases included: three in the 0-10 age group, 10 in the 11-20 age group, two in the 21-30 age group, three in the 31-40 age group, four in the 41-50 age group, eight in the 51-60 age group, three in the 61-70 age group, four in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.