BUTLER — The City of Butler could be in the market for a new health insurance provider.
Monday, Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said Butler’s insurance premium will increase by 3% next year.
Eck hopes to find a new provider to bring down deductible costs for city employees. Currently, Butler partners with PHP. Employees on the single plan have a $3,500 deductible and employees on the family plan have a $7,000 deductible.
Mayor Ron Walter announced that Street Superintendent Frank Thomas has submitted his resignation effective Nov. 17, as he recently moved out of the community.
Walter said he won’t name a replacement. Instead, he plans to meet with incoming Mayor Mike Hartman and let him pick the next superintendent.
City Planner Steve Bingham told the council that Ten-X Commercial Real Estate, headquartered in Irvine, California, is conducting an online auction of the Family Dollar building at 349 W. Main St. from Nov. 18-20.
The company is seeking starting bids at $50,000 for the 8,622-square-foot building, constructed in 1946. The lease with Family Dollar runs through the end of 2019, according to the Ten-X website. The building is owned by Sturges Property Group.
The DeKalb County Veterans Day parade will take place Saturday in Butler.
Parade lineup is scheduled from 3-4 p.m. in the north parking lot at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, 603 E. Green St. The parade begins at 4 p.m. and will head west on Liberty Street to Elm Street, south on Elm to Green and end at the American Legion post.
In other business, by separate 4-0 votes, council members Ron Baker, Beth Chrisman, Jerry Eldridge and Eric Johnson approved three ordinances.
Two of the ordinances were third and final readings approving residential tax abatements for new homes at 414 Westward Drive and 624 W. Liberty St. The third ordinance was approval of a supplement to Butler’s Code of Ordinances.
Bingham told Butler’s Board of Works and Public Safety the community will receive $71,000 from Indiana Brownfields to begin addressing the former Butler Company property.
Assistant Street Superintendent Chris Gilvin said parks and fire hydrants will be winterized. Leaf pickup will continue each week into December.
Butler is accepting applications for a part-time code enforcement officer. According to a job description posting on the Butler Indiana Happenings Facebook page, the code enforcement officer would address nuisance issues, enforce municipal and state codes including garbage, weeds, litter, abandoned vehicles and related laws and ordinances.
The position would have a flexible schedule, with up to 25 hours per week. The posting lists a salary of up to $15 per hour based on experience and qualifications.
