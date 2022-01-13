AUBURN — DeKalb’s VOICE, the Community Foundation DeKalb County’s youth philanthropy group, is accepting grant proposals until Feb. 28 for charitable programs or projects that address challenges in DeKalb County.
To submit a VOICE grant proposal, visit the foundation’s website at https://cfdekalb.org/voice/ and scroll down to click, “Apply Now.” Student organizations whose members perform volunteer services in support of charitable activities are also encouraged to apply. Past grants have been awarded up to $1,500 to a wide variety of non-profits and causes.
DeKalb’s VOICE members are students in grades 9-12 who represent each of DeKalb County’s schools. They meet monthly during the school year to learn about the community’s charitable needs and how to address them. The Dekko Foundation, Community Foundation DeKalb County and local school corporations all work together to foster DeKalb’s VOICE in order to grow a new generation of philanthropic leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.