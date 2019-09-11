AUBURN — A leading authority on African violets will present a program at the DeKalb County Office Building, 215 E. 9th St., lower level, Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Botanist Jeff Smith is a well-known and respected expert in the African violet world. The author of several articles on genetic research on these plants, he is also a columnist of the Research Section in the African Violet Magazine. Smith will share practical tips for several common varieties.
There are 400-500 different species of violets. True violets have been cultivated for centuries, with the earliest known use of the flowers dating back to ancient Greece in 500 B.C.
The event is free. Those attending should use the parking lot and entrance on 10th Street. Handicap-accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate people with special needs. To register, call Joan Hursh at 925-0617 by Monday.
