AUBURN — The Rev. Dr. Doug Anderson, former lead pastor at First United Methodist Church of Auburn, will return to the church at 1203 E. 7th St. to preach Sunday morning at the 8:30 a.m. classic and 11 a.m. modern worship services.
Anderson is a widely respected church consultant and author. He and his wife, Jan, live in the Muncie area.
Anderson is known for his love for God, his insight into effective leadership, his sense of humor and his devotion to the Purdue Boilermakers, the church said. First United Methodist Church is inviting the community to join for worship. “Worshippers are asked to care for their neighbor by masking before entering the building, and maintaining a safe, social distance from others,” the church said. Nursery care and off-street parking are available for both services.
As a retired United Methodist clergyman, Anderson has served under appointment for 45 years, during which he served several growing churches of varying sizes in addition to providing leadership to numerous United Methodist congregations as a district superintendent. He was the founding executive director of the Bishop Rueben Job Center for Leadership Development for 15 years and is a founding member of the Academy for Spiritual Formation of the Upper Room. He currently serves as an associate director for church development of the Indiana Annual Conference and transitional lead pastor of Churubusco United Methodist Church. He has led a variety of seminars and more than 425 consultations of local churches during the last 35 years.
