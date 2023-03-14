Extension homemakers plan ‘Spring Fling’
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will host a “Spring Fling.”
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1 in Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
The day starts at 9 a.m. with muffins and drinks. A representative from Fortify Life will give information on this new program and Miss DeKalb County Lauren Brown will share her experiences.
The day continues with brunch and a make-it-take-home project.
The cost is $10 per person.
RSVP with payment by Friday, March 24 to Joan Hursh, 4295 C.R. 47, Auburn, IN 46706. Make checks payable to DeKalb Co. Extension Homemakers. For more information, call Hursh at 925-0617.
