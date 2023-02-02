Today
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 3
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 6
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 9
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 10
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 13
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m. — Valentine luncheon, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 16
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 17
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. — Foot care with Ken, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 20
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Building Connections Grief Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 23
10-11 a.m. — Tai Chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, Feb. 24
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Monday, Feb. 27
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
9 a.m.-2 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — A Better Life, Breanna’s Hope, an addiction recovery movement, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn; meal at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday, March 4
Noon — Garrett Sons of the American Legion gun raffle and wild game feed, Garrett American Legion, 515 W. 5th Ave., Doors open at noon; food served at 2 p.m. Gun raffle begins at 3 p.m. $25 donation per ticket, includes raffle and meal. Children 13 and under eat free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.