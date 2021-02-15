AUBURN — Both drivers suffered injuries in a crash Sunday at 9:11 a.m. at the intersection of
Betz Road and North Indiana Avenue, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Nancy S. Rayle, 81, of Auburn, was transported by ambulance to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, where she complained of pain to her back, ribs and hip.
Lucas Bratton, 21, of Auburn was treated at the scene for pain in his left knee and shin.
Police said Rayle had stopped for a stop sign at the intersection, while facing west on Betz Road. She was attempting to turn left onto Indiana Avenue when Bratton’s northbound 2000 Jeep Wrangler struck her 2014 Hyundai Elantra. in the driver’s side.
Police estimated combined damage the vehicles of $10,000 to $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.