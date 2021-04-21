AUBURN — A Waterloo man was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Tuesday for a shooting another man in the neck.
Jeffrey William-Lucas Ecklid, 35, of the 600 block of East Union Street, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Ecklid originally was charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, but the charge was amended to the lesser offense of aggravated battery as part of the plea agreement.
The plea agreement left sentencing up to the court. In imposing the 14-year sentence, Judge Adam Squiller ordered that the entire sentence be served. Ecklid received credit for 362 days he served in jail while his case was pending.
According to police reports, deputies from the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to a reported shooting incident at a mobile home park in the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, around 1 a.m. on April 24, 2020. Before they arrived, an adult male gunshot victim had been self-transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in Auburn.
In an affidavit of probable case for Ecklid’s arrest, Indiana State Police Detective David Poe said the victim would not provide any information regarding how he was shot. The victim later was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Poe said officers later obtained surveillance video from occupants of a lot neighboring where the shooting had taken place. It showed the victim was standing next to a vehicle and had his hands down at his side. Another person, later identified as Ecklid, was shown firing a handgun in the victim’s direction. He then was observed moving his hand, as if tracking the victim for a good shot placement, Poe said. A second shot was fired, and it appeared that the victim was struck at that time, according to the affidavit.
When interviewed by police, Ecklid initially denied any involvement in the shooting. After being shown the video of the incident, Ecklid told police the victim had pointed a firearm at him and two other people, according to the affidavit.
Poe said the 21-second video did not show the victim pointing anything at the time Ecklid shot him.
During Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner described the incident as a result of “a drug deal gone bad.”
She said Ecklid has 24 prior convictions and has been on probation six times, failing on four of those times.
She charged that Ecklid shot a gun at another person who was going to his car and had his hands down at the time.
“There’s no excuse for this,” Winebrenner said.
Ecklid’s attorney, DeKalb County Public Defender Mark Olivero, said Ecklid’s actions were not “out of the blue.”
“There were situations that happened prior to that shooting … circumstances behind that shooting,” Olivero said.
Reviewing a presentence report, Squiller noted the violent nature of Ecklid’s criminal history, which he said appears to be increasing. Squiller pointed out that even while incarcerated at the DeKalb County Jail while the case was pending, Ecklid has been involved in fights.
“It causes me major concerns,” Squiller said.
Based on Ecklid’s poor performance in the past, Squiller said he has no confidence that Ecklid can succeed on community-based supervision.
The judge said Ecklid needs to be confined for a “significant period of time to keep the community safe.”
