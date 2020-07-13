AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners changed their minds Monday, canceling their decision to buy a new emergency radio system from J&K Communications of Columbia City.
“We’re going to continue to address this,” Commissioner Don Grogg said.
“All along we were told we were comparing apples to apples, and we’re not,” Grogg said about J&K Communications’ Zetron system and a competing Motorola system that costs more than twice as much.
“I’m glad we found out before we signed anything,” Grogg added.
Commissioners President William Hartman and Commissioner Jackie Rowan joined in a 3-0 vote to rescind a contract with J&K Communications.
DeKalb County Central Communications Director Brian Humbarger succeeded in his fourth attempt to persuade the commissioners not to buy the less expensive radios for his department.
Commissioners had agreed three weeks ago to buy the Zetron system for $292,282, instead of the Motorola system for $599,000. Rowan had voted “no” in a 2-1 decision.
Monday, Humbarger came to the commissioners’ weekly meeting in the DeKalb County Courthouse with a slide presentation and four supporters — Sheriff David Cserep II, Chief Deputy Sheriff Roger Powers, Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger and Tony Ehler, deputy director for Huntington County Central Dispatch.
Humbarger’s slides listed his reasons for preferring Motorola. He said the system would be updated for at least 15 years, and Motorola offers better support and monitoring for problems.
In Indiana, 71 counties use Motorola systems compared to four using Zetron, Humbarger said. Surrounding counties that use Motorola mean they could offer mutual backup in case of an outage.
“We will become a lone island if we don’t do it,” Humbarger said about purchasing a Motorola system.
Only Motorola’s system would be wired directly to a statewide network, he said. Motorola also allows dispatchers to talk over a responder who is using a channel for urgent messages.
Gesturing to the police officers in the room, Humbarger added, “They deserve Motorola.”
Grogg said he spoke to leaders of four local emergency agencies last week before deciding to change his mind. He said he wants to hear from the governing board of Central Communications.
Rowan, who serves on the governing committee, said all of its members favor Motorola.
Quoting another board member, Cserep said, “You’re comparing a kumquat to an apple” in the two radio systems.
“The issue is that Zetron can never be apples to apples,” because it can’t be hardwired to the state network, Ehler said. “The price difference looks shocking, but if they truly were putting in the extra equipment to wireline, it would be a lot closer.”
Ehler called Motorola “the gold standard” for emergency radios.
Powers said a Motorola system has the potential to start an officer’s body camera when a gun is unholstered and send the video to dispatchers.
Hartman said he liked hearing that the state soon would take over annual maintenance fees for connected radios, saving the county money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.