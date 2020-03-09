Police investigate break-in
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department is investigating a break-in reported Saturday 5:22 p.m.
An officer found “obvious signs of forced entry” at a home in the 500 block of Ensley Avenue. However, the resident who reported the break-in said she did not notice anything missing.
Officers arrest 19
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 19 people from March 3-7, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jamee Bonds, 36, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested March 3 at 4:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Troxell, 46, of the 400 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested March 3 at 6:04 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging contempt.
Wesley Richey, 70, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested March 3 at 9:13 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Wright, 23, of the 300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested March 4 at 6:39 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bailee Eberstein, 30, of the 800 block of Courtney Drive, New Haven, was arrested March 4 at 1:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of marijuana, a Class A-misdemeanor.
Emily Malcom, 37, of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 4 at 1:22 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging her with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Laura Burrell, 53, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested March 4 at 2:40 p.m. after turning herself in to answer a warrant charging her as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Kissinger, 39, of the 5600 block of C.R. 12, Butler, was arrested March 4 at 4:55 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging him with two counts of child molestation, a Level 1 felony.
Kyle Malott, 36, of the 7000 block of Thamesford Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 5 at 7:42 a.m. after turning himself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant charging him with theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alexis Hicks, 23, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested March 5 at 2:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Aaron Gideon, 25, of the 400 block of East Broad Street, Spiceland, was arrested March 5 at 9:06 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Tyson Davidson, 32, of the 1000 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested March 5 at 8:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Gary McQueen, 62, of the 8300 block of East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested March 5 at 11:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Linda Walker, 46, of the 1700 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested March 6 at 11:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with residential entry, a Level 6 felony.
Jeremy Tuttle, 34, of the 400 block of Lane 275A, Hudson, was arrested March 6 at 11:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Hughes, 42, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested March 7 at 2:05 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sampson Hathaway, 34, of the 400 block of Iwo Street, Auburn, was arrested March 7 at 9:48 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Fike, 41, of the 6800 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested March 7 at 3:01 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Aubrey Wood, 21, of the 200 block of East Fifth Street, Auburn, was arrested March 7 at 8:37 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
