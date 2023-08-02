AUBURN — An early morning severe thunderstorm Saturday cut power for more than 200 Auburn Electric customers, acting Electric Department Superintendent Stuart Tuttle reported.
The outage began at 2:41 a.m. Saturday, leaving 211 people without power through five of the city’s distribution circuits. The outage was the result of wind, trees and lightning.
Power was restored to all customers by 12:30 a.m. the following day.
“I think our longest outage was like 13 hours because we had a bad piece of cable and two transformers we had to change in a subdivision in the central north side of town,” Tuttle said. “It was all backyard, underground work. It normally doesn’t take us that long.”
Three crew members originally responded and were joined to by two others, Tuttle noted.
“Our pickup restoration time is not exactly outage restoration times,” Tuttle explained. “The way our system is, our meters have to re-associate with the system, and it takes them longer than the actual outage time.”
Tuttle thought an earlier storm packed more of a punch than the one that caused the outage.
“Normally, around here, we don’t have very many outages. Our stuff’s pretty clean,” he said. “You never know. Things got torn up.”
“The timing was a little bit longer than we like,” Tuttle continued. “We like to have everything back on within a couple of hours.
“About everything, with the exception of one outage, only took us a couple of hours to get it back on.”
