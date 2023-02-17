AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission Wednesday gave an unfavorable recommendation on proposed revisions to the county’s solar ordinance.
The plan commission met to consider a petition filed by the DeKalb County Commissioners requesting a text amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance regarding revisions to the Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District. A public hearing on the text amendment also was part of Wednesday’s meeting.
A large audience gathered, overflowing outside the Commissioners’ Court into the hallways of the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The county’s solar ordinance was approved by the commissioners in October 2021.
The commissioners have been discussing proposed revisions to the ordinance since Jan. 17, when Commissioner Mike Watson presented proposed “red-lined” text amendments. The commissioners continued to discuss and further modify the proposed revisions, voting on Jan. 30 to forward the proposed changes to the plan commission for its review.
Final adoption of any changes will be considered by the commissioners.
The proposed amendments addressed issues of: total acreage for solar in DeKalb County; the approval process; a fire protection plan; decommissioning and the bond type and insurance; setbacks from non-participating landowners; solar panel height restrictions; visual buffers and landscaping; and wildlife corridors.
The plan commission voted 8-1 to send a non-favorable recommendation on the proposed amendments back to the commissioners. Plan commissioner Angie Holt cast the only “nay” vote on the non-favorable recommendation. Watson, who is the commissioners’ representative on the plan commission, voted for a non-favorable recommendation.
A proposed revision states the total area in DeKalb County designated as a commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District shall not exceed 6,000 acres of owned or leased area.
The proposed text amendments also address setbacks from non-participating landowners with a pre-existing residential dwelling and schools and churches.
The amendments remove language that states the Commercial Solar Energy System shall be at least 400 feet from the foundation of the primary structure of a non-participating, pre-existing residential dwelling, and at least 200 feet from the foundation of a non-participating, pre-existing church, school or commercial business.
The proposed amendments state that if on one side of an adjacent non-participating residential dwelling, and schools and churches, CSES solar panels shall be at least 400 feet with a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer from the foundation of the primary structure. Anything less than 600 feet requires a buffer, the proposed amendment states.
If on two sides of the property, the solar panels shall be 600 feet from the structure foundation with no buffer required.
If on three sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 800 feet from the foundation, with no buffer required.
If on all sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 1,000 feet, including across the road, from the foundation, with no buffer required.
By written request from an adjacent, non-participating landowner with a pre-existing residential dwelling, the setbacks may be reduced with a signed agreement between the CSES operator and non-participating landowner, according to the proposed amendments.
Setbacks from non-participating land owners of commercial and industrial businesses shall be at least 200 feet from the foundation of the structure and no landscape buffer is required, according to the proposed text amendments.
When asked about the 800-foot setback recommendation, Watson said commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson made that recommendation.
When further questioned about the 6,000-acre cap recommendation, Watson stated, “I did not make that recommendation.”
In his initial “red-lined” version of the ordinance, Watson had recommended a cap of 12,000 acres.
Plan commission member Suzanne Davis asked if there would be any liability to the county if changes are made to the ordinance and agreements already are in place between solar companies and landowners.
Plan commission attorney Andrew Kruse said he believed the risk of litigation would be if a complete application for a solar project has been submitted and then changes are made to the ordinance. Right now, there are no completed applications, Kruse added.
During the public hearing portion of the meeting, the plan commission allowed 15 minutes of comments from those in favor of the amendments and those opposed. Comments were limited specifically to the proposed amendments.
Speaking in favor of the amendments, Jessica Shull of Butler said the proposed setbacks are an attempt to help retain property values. She said the cap on acreage is an attempt to be closer aligned to surrounding counties, such as Noble County, as well as to be closer aligned to the county’s comprehensive plan.
Lucas Shake of Butler said he is in favor of the acreage cap.
“I do like the setbacks, the changes, because right now, my house would be surrounded on three sides, possibly four,” Shake said.
“It gives us a little bit more breathing room.”
He also spoke in favor of the fire protection plan requirement and the involvement of fire departments in the approval of such plans.
“We have to protect everybody. We have to protect landowners that are leasing. We have to protect the non-participating landowners,” said ordinance revision proponent Nicole Steury.
“None of us are against our neighbors and friends and landowners. But we really do have to be fair to everybody, to protect everybody, and this is fair,” she said.
“This is not a new discussion. They’ve (commissioners) worked really hard to make sure that this works for everybody, and it does,” she said.
“We can stand and say, ‘I have rights, you have rights.’ We all have rights,” Steury added. “Above all, we can’t be slaves to these solar companies. We have to look out for each other … This is protecting us.”
Tina Krafft also spoke in favor of the proposed setbacks.
“I personally would just not like solar to come but with the setbacks, it does protect the non-participating landowners,” she said.
Speaking in opposition to the amendments, Chip Hampel said, “These are pretty significant amendments to an ordinance that’s been in effect for a period of time.”
“Maybe both of these bodies — the plan commission and the commissioners — need to step back and maybe have, as previously mentioned, some joint discussion about what does and doesn’t make sense,” Hampel said.
Ben Steury of St. Joe said the proposed setbacks will cause property to be wasted.
“We just want efficiency out of our ground,” he said.
Larry Kimmel of the 4900 block of C.R. 51 spoke in favor of setbacks put in place in 2021.
“I believe the setbacks that we’re looking at now, I would think probably 400 feet should be the maximum on any three or four sides or one side or whatever, would be a sufficient amount of land to give up,” he said.
Reed Davis spoke on behalf of the Indiana Land and Liberty Coalition.
“We believe in finding a common-sense middle ground that protects adjacent non-participating landowners while also presenting the private property rights of participating landowners,” he said.
“I fail to see in these proposed setback amendments how we’re doing the latter half of that.”
“In our experience, the most efficient and protective ordinances have minimal setbacks and robust screening guidelines. We believe that the 400-foot setback already required in the current zoning ordinance … that, combined with robust screening guidelines, represents a common sense middle ground that will protect adjacent landowners while also preserving the private property rights of participating landowners,” Davis added.
“I do want to acknowledge that there are some good proposals in front of you tonight — the wildlife corridors, the reasonable screening — those are good, common development practices,” said Trena Roudebush of the Sculpin Solar project.
“Among those good changes, there is some very real harm, one being the setbacks. It has been talked about the amount of land that comes out of production, whether it’s for food or fuel or solar energy.”
Sandra Harrison made the motion to forward an unfavorable recommendation to the commissioners. Her motion was seconded by Jerry Yoder.
“The solar discussion at this point is more about politics than property rights. The landowners should have the right to do with their property as they want with knowledge that they still need to follow the DeKalb County ordinance and guidelines” Harrison said after the plan commission’s vote.
“The whole solar process has been disrupted by groups that are coming forward in the 11th hour. The current ordinance research started in April of 2021. There were meetings between the planning commission, the commissioners and the public before the solar ordinance was approved in October of 2021. The commissioners have had ongoing meetings, bypassing the planning commission since October 10, 2022,” Harrison added.
“Why have there not been any joint meetings?” she asked.
“Why are the commissioners undoing some of the last-minute amendments they made in September 2021?”
Harrison she would like to know if the commissioners consulted with experts.
“The amendments that the commissioners are proposing are not for anyone except the anti-solar groups. The setbacks alone prove that,” Harrison said.
“There are some good things in this, the ordinance changes, and there are some that are not good. But we can’t pick and choose which ones we like at this meeting,” said plan commission member Suzanne Davis.
“I’m voting unfavorable because I want it to go back and then I want to be able to have us go to the commissioners’ meetings and give additional input with additional stuff that we’ve learned in the last few weeks.”
“There should be joint meetings,” Harrison agreed.
