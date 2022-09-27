AUBURN — After three hours of showing in multiple divisions it takes patience and a calming sense to finish the night off strong when competing for showmanship honors at the county, state and national fair levels.
That calming sense is something Carlie Taylor, a freshman at Purdue University, believes sets her apart from other competitors.
Taylor kept calm after a long day of showing Monday night as she entered the ring against six other competitors to compete for the title of Meat Goat Premier Showman. Those contestants included last year’s top meat goat showman Kiersten Haynes and Haynes’ sister, Madison.
Taylor came out on top at the end of the night as she kept calm and relaxed, transferring that mojo to her meat goat. She believes that shows a lot about her character.
She said that ability comes from hours and hours of practice at home and in the show arena. Taylor’s family, who raises meat goats, competes at the national and state level giving her plenty of opportunities to hone her skills.
Along with bringing home premiere showman honors Taylor also showed the grand champion meat goat, the champion heavyweight meat goat and champion county born and raised.
After three and a half hours of showing inside the ring and waiting outside of the ring, Taylor said she wasn’t tired and could jump back in the ring if she had too.
“We did as best as we could today,” she said modestly after the show.
By taking home premiere showmanship honors, Taylor gets a crack at making it three in a row as she takes the ring at 7 p.m. Friday for the Supreme Showman competition. Taylor won the competition in 2021 and 2020.
Kiersten Haynes took home reserve grand champion honors in the meat goat division.
Lydia Sullivan’s dairy wether, shown by a fellow competitor, took home grand champion dairy wether while she prepared to take part in the Miss DeKalb County queen parade and the competition on the main stage.
Sullivan came away with second runner-up honors in the pageant behind Braelyn May and Lauren Brown, this year’s Miss DeKalb County.
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether went to Marisa Shull and Premier Dairy Wether Showman went to Baylee Doster.
