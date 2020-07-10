AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum will present the first of three outdoor movie nights on Saturday, July 18, beginning at sundown, as part of its all-new Duesies & Movies series.
The first feature film, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” will be screened in the education plaza on the campus of the museum. The movie will be projected on a screen in the parking lot, and audio will be available on a dedicated FM channel. Parking is first come, first served.
All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to join in the first-of-its-kind event, the museum said.
“We’re hoping to celebrate Auburn’s automotive legacy as we celebrate the art of film. We want everyone in the community to be able to safely enjoy educational opportunities this summer in a fun way!” said Elyse Faulkner, education and programs manager for the museum.
The second movie in the series, “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” will be screened on Saturday, Aug. 15.
A third movie night is scheduled for Sept. 19, and the movie will be announced in the near future.
For more information, people can visit automobilemuseum.org, or call 925-1444.
Movie titles are subject to change depending on licensing and availability. The movie nights are made possible in part by the Indiana Arts Commission, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.