AUBURN — A Michigan man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a muffin and a brownie from the Ashley Deli and pointing a loaded firearm at the deli owner and his son, according to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Dustin Austin, 33, of Spring Port, Michigan, was arrested June 17 at 11:04 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with armed robbery, a Level 3 felony; pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 5 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
The offenses are alleged to have taken place on March 5. The charges were filed May 21 by Indiana State Police Detective S. Michael Carroll.
In a police affidavit of probable cause for Austin’s arrest, Carroll said on March 3, he responded to a call for assistance from Indiana State Police Master Trooper G. Wesley Rowlander regarding an attempt to locate a white, two-door vehicle with a male and female that had just left the Ashley Deli as Rowlander pulled into the gas station. Two alleged victims at the deli told Rowlander that the man in the vehicle had pointed a gun at them.
Indiana State Police Lt. Corey Culler stopped the vehicle at the Marathon gas station in the 100 block of Smaltz Way in Auburn, and the man and woman were taken into custody, the affidavit said.
The man, identified as Austin, was found to have a warrant for his arrest. It was found his driving privileges were suspended with prior convictions. The woman, identified as Amanda Jessup, allegedly was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, the affidavit said.
During an on-scene interview, Jessup allegedly admitted that she was in possession of paraphernalia and that Austin possessed a gun and gave it to her to place under her seat in the vehicle they were traveling in, according to the affidavit. A black Taurus TCP .380-caliber handgun with loaded ammunition was located under the seat, the affidavit said.
Police reviewed surveillance tape that showed the driver of the white vehicle pointing a firearm at the victims, according to the affidavit. The victims and a witness completed statements saying the suspect stole a muffin and brownie from the store, the affidavit said.
The owner and his son confronted Austin at his car. They argued before Austin pointed a loaded firearm at the victims, then left the property, police said. The muffin was found inside the vehicle Austin was operating, according to the affidavit.
During an interview at the DeKalb County Jail, Austin allegedly admitted he stole the muffin and brownie because he wanted compensation for money he put into an air machine outside the gas station, the affidavit said. Carroll said Austin told him he was pointing his cellphone at the victims, purporting that it was a gun because they were “pulling at his windows.” Carroll said the video disproves Austin’s statement.
Carroll said Austin admitted he knew the gun was inside the vehicle he was operating and failed to remove it, even though he knew he was not eligible to possess it legally. He also admitted he was driving without a license and knew his license was suspended, Carroll said in the affidavit.
Carroll said he also interviewed Jessup at the the jail, and she told him Austin stole a “pastry and a brownie” while at the Ashley Deli because the air machine took their money. She told Carroll that Austin was upset because the gas station attendant would not give them back their $2, so he stole items matching that price, according to the affidavit.
Carroll said Jessup told him Austin “showed the gun” to the victims to let them know he had a gun, which he had beside him next to the center console, the affidavit said.
A review of Austin’s criminal history showed he has been convicted of several felonies and misdemeanors in both Indiana and Michigan, Carroll said in the affidavit. One of the offenses is possession of a firearm with no license, Carroll said. Further investigation showed he does not have a valid license to carry a handgun, Carroll added.
An initial hearing took place Monday, and the DeKalb County Public Defender’s office was appointed to represent Austin.
