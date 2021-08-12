WATERLOO — A Butler man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital following a two-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 6 near Washington Street just east of Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Marshal's Department.
Matthew J. David, 22, of the 6000 block of C.R. 24, Butler, was conscious but not alert when emergency responders arrived, according to a police report. There were no other signs of injury.
Police said David was driving a 2003 Dodge Neon west on U.S. 6 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle, a 2020 Freightliner, driven by Wyman W. Wert, 51, of the 100 block of North Baum Street, Avilla, when David's vehicle clipped the left rear of a trailer being pulled by Wert's vehicle.
After striking the trailer, police said David's vehicle drove off the north side of the roadway and continued down an embankment, where it came to rest.
Police said David's vehicle was a total loss. Total damage was estimated to be as much as $10,000.
