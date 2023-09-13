340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Fun Night
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 21 for the library’s annual fun night.
The event takes place from 5-8 p.m. at the library, with proceeds to benefit Friends of the Butler Public Library.
Candle making class
In conjunction with Murphy’s Townhouse Candles LLC, the library will host a candle making class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Participants will make one 8-ounce tin while learning to wick, pour and label a candle tin. Participants will pick from a variety of fall scents.
The class is limited to 20 participants. Contact the library to reserve your space.
Warning signs of Alzheimers
The library will host a program, “10 Signs of Alzheimers” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Learn the common warning signs of Alzheimer’s, what symptoms to look for in yourself and others, as well as tips to approach someone who is experiencing changes in their memory, the benefit of early detection and diagnosis and more.
Upcoming activities
• The library is hosting home bingo through Oct. 7. The cost is $5 for a bingo card and six raffle tickets, good for Fun Night basket drawings. One number will be drawn each day the library is open. Two numbers will be drawn each “twos-day.”
• A knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. for all levels of ability will be at the library each Monday through Oct. 2.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• Beginning readers book club, for grades K-2, 3:30-4:30 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• Preschool story time, ages 3-5 years, 11:30 a.m. to noon Tuesdays.
• Tot story time and play, 11 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Adult activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
New titles available
Large print: “After That Night” (Will Trent/Sara Linton series) by Karin Slaughter. “Learned by Heart” by Emma Donoghue. “Once Upon a Buggy” (Amish of Apple Creek series) by Shelley Shepard Gray. “The Librarianist” by Patrick deWitt.
Teen: “The Hoop and the Harm” by Jawara Pedican. “Unnecessary Drama” by Nina Kenwood.
Comics and graphic novels: “The Promised Neverland, Vol. 19” by Kaiu Shirai.
Cooking, food and wine: “Taste of Home Copycat Favorites Volume 2: Enjoy Your Favorite Restaurant Foods, Snacks and More at Home!” from Trusted Media Brands.
Home and garden: “Kaffe Fassett Quilts by the Sea” by Kaffe Fassett. “Perfectly Pieced Quilt Backs: The Scrap-Smart Guide to Finishing Quilts with Two-Sided Appeal” by Kelly Young.
Science fiction and fantasy: “Horses of Fire” by A.D. Rhine. “The Great Transition” by Nick Fuller Googins.
Mysteries and thrillers: “All the Dead Shall Weep” by Charlaine Harris. “Boys in the Valley” by Philip Fracassi. “Condor’s Fury” (Kurt Austin series/NUMA Files) by Clive Cussler. “Code Red” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills. “The Dark Edge of Night” (Henri Lefort series) by Mark Pryor. “Weapons Grade” (Jack Ryan Jr. series) by Don Bentley.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
