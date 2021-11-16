AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department is reporting one new death from a patient with COVID-19 to begin the week.
The death was a DeKalb County resident over the age of 50 and is the county’s 87th death since the start of the pandemic. The state’s COVID dashboard reports 103 deaths in the county.
Through Tuesday, the county has recorded 133 new cases of COVID-19 within the county this week, with 15 of them being school-aged children.
The county recorded 30 cases on Tuesday, with a breakdown of three cases aged 0-10, one case in those 11-20 years of age, six in those aged 21-30, five in the 31-40 age group, six in the 41-50 age group, two in the 51-60 age group, three in the 61-70 age group, three in the 71-80 age group and one in the 81-90 age group.
