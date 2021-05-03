AUBURN — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured Friday in downtown Auburn, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Nancy J. Himmelhaver, 65, of Fort Wayne was transported by EMS to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne, where it was determined that she had a fractured right ankle, many contusions and a possible concussion.
Himmel was struck Friday at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main and 6th streets.
A police report said a 2016 Ford Edge driven by Allison V. Crawford, 33, of Huntertown stopped at the intersection and then turned right to travel south. Crawford told police she looked to the left and right and advanced into the intersection, but had a blind spot due to parked vehicles in the 200 block of North Main Street.
Pollce said Himmelhaver was walking westbound and fell when she was struck by Crawford’s vehicle. Witnesses advised that Himmelhavor was not in the crosswalk at the time of the collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.