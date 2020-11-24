HAMILTON — The Alvarado United Methodist Church has canceled its annual Christmas bazaar, originally scheduled for Dec. 5. The bazaar will not be rescheduled.
Latest News
- Study looks at DeKalb Central facility priorities
- Organizations receive COVID-19 Phase II grants
- 21 Savage in mourning after brother stabbed to death in London
- Martin Kemp saved Roman from drowning in George Michael's pool
- Jeopardy! confirm plans for 'interim guest hosts' after Alex Trebek's death
- Meghan Trainor can't wait for her baby's first Christmas in 2021
- Deaths and funerals
- Garrett Public Library News
Most Popular
Articles
- DeKalb health officer issues COVID-19 rules
- Red Sea: Northeast Indiana washed in red ratings for COVID-19 spread
- Allen County, Fort Wayne announce COVID restrictions
- MSD superintendent's contract not renewed
- Is Indiana on the path to another shutdown?
- LaGrange, Noble counties log new COVID-deaths
- Friendsgiving grows to countywide meal
- Another two deaths reported in DeKalb County, nine in last eight days
- International Monster Truck Museum moving to Butler
- Angola goes to court over First National window replacement
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.