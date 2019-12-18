AUBURN — Mayor Norman Yoder’s final meeting with the Auburn Common Council lasted a little longer than he expected.
At the meeting’s end, council members surprised Yoder by voting to name their meeting room the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
The gesture honored Yoder for serving 20 years as the city’s mayor — eight years longer than anyone before him.
Yoder “has represented Auburn at the highest level someone could ask for” and “in the truest sense has given all of himself to the city that he loves so much,” the council’s honorary resolution said.
The council cited dozens of accomplishments by Yoder, ranging from city parks and utilities to public safety and financial management.
“I got credit for a lot of things in that resolution,” Yoder reacted. “All I was was the captain of the ship.”
He said more than 80 board members, city staff members and employees and the city’s residents made those accomplishments possible.
“Residents of Auburn were always supportive of what I was trying to do,” Yoder said, adding that when people disagreed, he listened and often changed his views.
“It’s overwhelming that the room is full,” Yoder said, looking out at some 40 people who packed the council’s meeting room in City Hall.
Police officers made up a large share of the crowd, and they surrounded the mayor as Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy presented Yoder with a sculpture of an eagle in appreciation of his leadership.
“Police officers have the toughest job in the world right now,” Yoder said, expressing his admiration for those who serve in the department.
Councilman Denny Ketzenberger gave Yoder a plaque with a gavel on behalf of the council members.
Councilmen individually praised the mayor’s record of service.
“I want to thank you for your dedication and passion to strive to be the best mayor you could be,” said Councilman Kevin Webb.
Councilman Jim Finchum added, “I truly appreciate your guidance for the city … and your fiscal conservatism as it relates to running the city.”
“Your accomplishments and your legacy will survive long after we’re gone,” said Councilman Mike Watson.
Councilman Wayne Madden praised Yoder’s efforts “to move the city forward, to make us all proud to live here.”
“You always were helpful. Your door was always open,” Ketzenberger added.
Council members also thanked Yoder’s wife, Peg, for supporting the mayor and sharing him with the city.
Yoder noted that during his two decades as mayor, he served alongside 21 council members, “and I’ve learned something from every single one of them.”
Yoder worked with only three Board of Public Works and Safety members — Danny McAfee, the late Jack Randinelli and Herb Horrom.
“I know administrations that had more than that in a year,” Yoder remarked to laughter.
Yoder said he was blessed over the past 16 years in “a great partnership” with Clerk-Treasurer Patty Miller.
City Attorney Erik Weber mentioned that Yoder presided over more than 1,000 public meetings — more than 500 each of the Common Council and Board of Public Works and Safety.
“I looked forward to this meeting and I dreaded this meeting for quite a while,” Yoder said about the final council meeting. His last Board of Works meeting is scheduled for Dec. 26 at 9 a.m.
A public open house to honor Yoder is scheduled for Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the council chambers.
