AUBURN — Until recently, Bear Creek Cemetery in Jackson Township looked like many rural cemeteries — with stones toppled over and overgrown.
“We keep this mowed, but some townships don’t have the funds,” Jackson Township Trustee Audra Wilcoxson said. “It’s hard to find people who do this kind of work.”
This “kind of work” is resetting the stones and monuments on their foundations.
That’s where father and daughter Jeff and Daisy Cook got involved earlier this spring.
Nearly every monument and slab in the cemetery had been overturned by the ravages of time or possibly by vandals.
Over time, those fallen slabs had been covered by dirt and debris or grass had taken root.
While working in the cemetery, rain caused a glint on one of those stones, catching the eye of Jeff and Daisy, who operate Sacred Hope Monument Co. of Auburn.
“We thought it was just a field stone, so we bent over to pick it up and realized it was more than a field stone,” he said. “We started uncovering it and found this probably four-foot tall tablet that was Mary, who was Jonathan Squiers’ wife.”
“In the 1800s, they buried everybody in wooden boxes,” Jeff Cook said. “As the wooden box would decay, a lot of times the monument would lean toward that box as the ground would settle.
“This monument had fallen on top of her,” he continued. “Over time, it had been buried with dirt and grass grew over the top.
“We had no idea it was even here until we found that.”
It’s hoped that it will become DeKalb County’s second heritage cemetery, joining Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe with that designation.
“When I was appointed county historian, one of my goals was to get more of our pioneer, early cemeteries marked as heritage cemeteries through the state of Indiana,” Mary Hollabaugh Diehl explained.
“About a month or two (ago), Jeff Cook contacted me and said he had started restoring the Bear Creek Cemetery.
“It went into my goal of wanting to get these cemeteries restored and wanting to get these cemeteries designated with the heritage sign.
“I want to start working with various entities in the county to get Jeff into this little, forgotten cemeteries in the different townships, get resources and get these cemeteries back, restored, designated and bring awareness to them.”
Cemeteries at least 50 years old can be designated as heritage cemeteries through the Indiana Historical Bureau. “It has to be listed on the heritage preservation archeology registry,” Diehl said.
“What that does is bring recognition to the cemetery. It highlights the importance of the cemetery, and it also helps bring heightened awareness to the people and the groups that are wanting to preserve that cemetery and what it offers to our historical landscape.”
Diehl said cemeteries are “valuable historical resources” in a community because they highlight migration patterns, an epidemic, the war effort and more.
Bear Creek Cemetery, for example, helps show how DeKalb County’s early settlers began moving west from the St. Joseph River.
“When you start to dive into the history under these stones, it’s interesting,” Diehl said of cemeteries in general. “There’s not just dates on these stones, there’s stories under them.
“It’s amazing that even three and four generations removed, that there’s still people today connected to these stones,” she said. “I think that’s amazing to find those connections.
“I consider it an open-air museum in a sense. These monuments are almost like sculptures so these places need to be preserved. We need to find resources for them and they’re places we need to respect and bring more attention to.
“My hope is to get more county trustees on board, get some of these places designated with some signage and repaired.”
Ten years ago, Cook was trustee of Jackson Township and had the idea to one day restore the cemetery.
“This was the early settlers of Jackson Township,” he said. “Everybody’s got a story to tell, and it’s sad to think a lot of people have been forgotten.
“This was basically a forgotten cemetery and these people had been forgotten.
“It’s just neat to be able to finally get a chance to come out here and start cleaning it up and remembering these people.”
Daisy Cook described working in the cemetery as “very bittersweet.
“It’s sad that so much time has passed that these people have been kind of forgotten about, but it’s very nice to come in here and help them to be remembered again.
“Everybody’s a somebody as my dad has said before.”
As a 20-something female, Cook said she had never thought about being involved in restoring a cemetery.
“I’m very glad to have this job,” she said.
“Everybody’s had a life. Everybody’s got stories,” Jeff Cook said. “It’s sad to think … 100 years seems like a long time, but it’s really not that long ago.
“To think when we’re gone, 100 years later, people might have forgotten that we ever existed. It’s just rewarding to bring these names back to life.”
Buried in the cemetery are War of 1812 veteran Nathan Wyatt and Civil War veteran Samuel Tarney. Robert Wilder placed American flags next to their stones.
“They needed to be remembered because they served our great country,” Daisy Cook said. “It’s nice to see they’re being remembered and getting flags placed next to their stones.”
“I send pictures of the different monuments to Mary, and she comes back with the stories of who that person was or who that person is related to,” Jeff Cook said. “That’s really rewarding.”
Using a 1970s-era document as a guide, the Cooks were told 93 people are buried in the cemetery. “We’re still not sure we found all 93 headstones,” Jeff said.
“It’s grown up so bad and we’re finding more and more every day. There may be more here than the 93.”
The cemetery dates back to the 1840s or 1850s. The newest marker the Cooks have found is 1900. They have been told of one from 1913 but have not located it.
Until 1861, Bear Creek Methodist Church was located somewhere close to the cemetery. The church and cemetery were named after a nearby tributary. Nearly every person buried in the cemetery was a member of the church, the Cooks said.
Steve Provines has five relatives buried in the cemetery, including his great-great- and great-great-great-grandparents.
“It looks a whole lot better,” he said of the cemetery. “When I was working down here, there wasn’t much standing.
“This has been an interest of mine for over 20 years.”
