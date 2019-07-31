AUBURN — Candidates for DeKalb County town offices have until noon Thursday to sign up at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office.
As of Tuesday morning, these candidates had filed for town offices:
Ashley: Clerk-treasurer, Karen McEntarfer (D); town council at-large, Michael W. Hasselman (D), Lorraine Plumley (D), Bob Thompson (R).
Corunna: Clerk-treasurer, Sandy Lynch (D); town council at-large, Bobby Lynn Bizwell (D), Steven Faulkner (R); Lori Hyde (D).
Hamilton: Clerk-treasurer, Hester M. Stouder (R); town council at-large, Lloyd J. Bartels (R), Mary T. Vail (D); town council district 2, Gregory Daniel (Danny) Lingo (R); town council district 3, Gerry Martin (R).
St. Joe: Clerk-treasurer, Angela Snyder (R); town council at-large, Tammy Chagoya (R), Daniel J. Davidhizar (R), Randy Drake (R), John Jones (R), Tim Schweigel (R), Jeffrey Studebaker (I).
Waterloo: Clerk-treasurer, Renee J. Duszynski (R), Renata Ford (D); town council at-large, David Bolton (R), Joshua Caudill (R); Kenneth Surber (R).
As of Tuesday morning, the Town of Altona did not have any candidates for clerk-treasurer and its three town council seats.
